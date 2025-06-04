Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

