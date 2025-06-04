Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Down 24.0% in May

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 962,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

