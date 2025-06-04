Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.38 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.26). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 309.75 ($4.19), with a volume of 661,147 shares traded.

Temple Bar Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £887.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Temple Bar had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 98.26%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

