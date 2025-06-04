TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 217,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WULF. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TeraWulf Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.