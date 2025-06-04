Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 28,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3%

TEVA stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.