Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 43,612 shares.

Thor Energy Stock Up 5.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Thor Energy alerts:

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Thor Energy

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.