Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and traded as high as $43.93. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 39,335 shares changing hands.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.38.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

