TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

TOP Financial Group stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. TOP Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

