Top Medical Stocks To Research – June 2nd

Blueprint Medicines, UnitedHealth Group, and Tempus AI are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers and healthcare service providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to participate in the financial returns driven by medical research breakthroughs, regulatory approvals, clinical trial results and shifts in health policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $26.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.69. 34,241,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,682. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.47. 12,327,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.75. The company has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $8.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,619,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.20. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

