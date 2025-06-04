Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.96% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 625.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

