Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 661,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 212,545 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 147,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,083,000.

Trupanion stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -214.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $454,550.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974.45. The trade was a 33.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,201.28. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,966 over the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

