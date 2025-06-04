Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after acquiring an additional 895,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 754,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,865,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 675,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

ARR stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

