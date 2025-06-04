Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,500 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

