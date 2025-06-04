Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

