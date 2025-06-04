Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ranpak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ranpak by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ranpak by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ranpak Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

