Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $586,000 Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,136,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.