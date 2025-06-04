Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $636,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NYSE:FLR opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

