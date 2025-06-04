Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $652,000 Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 7,816,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 598,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE AG opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

