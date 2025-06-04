Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $619,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 802.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $911.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

