Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

