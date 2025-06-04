Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $340.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.69. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. purchased 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,995.28. The trade was a 47.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

