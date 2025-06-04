Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 12,335 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of ACLS opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.