Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 697 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

