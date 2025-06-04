Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 181,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.
Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on EC. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
