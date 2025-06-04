Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 181,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5202 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 34.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on EC. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

