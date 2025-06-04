Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 172,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HONE. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.60. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.