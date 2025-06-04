Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 169,240 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 375,398 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 96,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,885.52. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.