Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 21,583 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 411,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.