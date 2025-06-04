Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,228 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

