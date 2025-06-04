Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 98,172 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,055,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,818 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 558,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 493,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.04 million. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.