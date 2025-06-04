Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 150,000 YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,748,000.

Get YHN Acquisition I alerts:

YHN Acquisition I Trading Up 0.0%

YHN Acquisition I stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. YHN Acquisition I Limited has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

About YHN Acquisition I

YHN Acquisition I Limited is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. YHN Acquisition I Limited is based in New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YHNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YHN Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YHN Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.