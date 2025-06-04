Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,226,000 after purchasing an additional 960,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,183,000 after purchasing an additional 753,859 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,221,000 after purchasing an additional 402,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,283,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

