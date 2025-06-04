Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRCT. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cricut by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cricut by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,291,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,554,070.14. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 305,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.01. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

