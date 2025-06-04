Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.0%

Hershey stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

