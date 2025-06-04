Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.60 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PSMT opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $306,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,854.31. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,695.62. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

