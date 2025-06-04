Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 212.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 263,902 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. William Blair started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

