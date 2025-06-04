Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.69 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

About Kimball Electronics

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.