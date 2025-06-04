Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.