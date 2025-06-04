Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 74,291 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,291 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,055,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 202,805 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $499.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. Analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

