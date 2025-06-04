Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,840.74. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.