Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 13,485 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

