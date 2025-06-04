Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 18,741 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,288,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

