Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 39,028 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,028 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 75,457 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after buying an additional 470,439 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 73,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SLYV opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

