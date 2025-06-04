Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 411,906 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 411,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,321,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 118,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

