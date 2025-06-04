Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,054 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

