Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 71,788 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,788 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FNF opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.