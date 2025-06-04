UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 15,927 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.14% of Paycor HCM worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

