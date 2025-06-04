UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 23,606 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.32% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of GO stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,906 shares of company stock worth $131,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.