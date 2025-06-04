UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 26,631 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

