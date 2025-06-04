UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 32,509 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WT opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.07. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

