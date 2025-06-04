UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 44,833 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.17% of TTM Technologies worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 152,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 556,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,733.92. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,577 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

